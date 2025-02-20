Vorteilswelt
Germans in the lead

Over 1.3 million tourists in Tirol in January

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 20:00

The Tyrolean tourism figures for the first month are now available. Sölden is celebrating the highest number of overnight stays and arrivals. Germany remains the most important country of origin.

Winter is not over yet, but local tourism businesses can already rejoice. According to the country's statistics, January was an extremely strong month. Exactly 1,357,844 arrivals were counted, an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the previous year.

The increase in overnight stays was not quite as high, at 2.6 percent. Expressed in absolute figures, it was exactly 6,461,937.

Germany is the most important country of origin
The most important country of origin is and remains our neighboring country Germany. Around 735,000 arrivals or 3.6 million overnight stays brought us holidaymakers from there. The Netherlands took second place with around 154,000 arrivals and 846,000 overnight stays.

Sölden recorded the most arrivals
It is also interesting to take a look at how our guests spend the night. 33.7 percent stay in accommodation with five or four stars. 14 percent opt for 3-star accommodation and 9.4 percent for two stars or one.

Incidentally, the municipality with the most arrivals (83,249) was Sölden, followed by Ischgl (62,681) and St. Anton am Arlberg (46,495).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Folgen Sie uns auf