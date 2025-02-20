Gigantic AI system promises new era of medicine

First results for cancer research

Researchers from the Californian elite universities Stanford and Berkeley as well as the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) are involved in the project. According to the Arc Institute, the AI model has already delivered results for cancer research. For example, Evo 2 has been used to determine with 90 percent certainty which mutation of the BRCA1 gene, which is associated with breast cancer, is benign and which is malignant.