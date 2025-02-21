Lost their nerve

While the investigation into the 42-year-old was ongoing, another incident occurred in January 2023: At the time, she got into an argument with her landlady when she informed her that she was increasing the monthly interest rate. "When she told me that otherwise I would have to sell my car and then took the keys away from me, I grabbed my landlady by the neck and pushed her against the wall," says the accused. She then ran outside and collapsed. The accused ended up in Rankweil LKH.