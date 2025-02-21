Trial in Feldkirch
A woman from Vorarlberg (42) with financial problems wanted to improve her household finances with internet scams. On Thursday, she had to answer for this at Feldkirch Regional Court.
The fraudster appeared in the courtroom accompanied by her husband. The accused appears composed. She pleads guilty in full to the charges against her of having committed numerous frauds between November 2021 and February 2022. She also admits to grabbing her landlady by the neck and pushing her against the wall during a dispute. "My client was in an exceptional situation at the time. She was in poor health, suffering from burnout and had money worries," said her defense lawyer.
Offered devices that she did not even own
Specifically, it is about 13 cases of fraud and a total loss of 10,120 euros, which the accused caused through her criminal activities. She offered electrical appliances for sale via willhaben.at and other internet platforms, including cell phones and a laptop worth 3,000 euros, which she did not actually own. As a result, the bona fide customers transferred the money and ended up paying through the nose. The defrauded customers filed a complaint.
Lost their nerve
While the investigation into the 42-year-old was ongoing, another incident occurred in January 2023: At the time, she got into an argument with her landlady when she informed her that she was increasing the monthly interest rate. "When she told me that otherwise I would have to sell my car and then took the keys away from me, I grabbed my landlady by the neck and pushed her against the wall," says the accused. She then ran outside and collapsed. The accused ended up in Rankweil LKH.
Insight and remorse
Although the woman is still suffering from the consequences of her burnout and has to take medication, she is still able to work part-time. "I will pay everything back," she promises the judge. The defendant also hands over 1000 euros in compensation to the private party representative of the injury victim.
The judge found the 42-year-old guilty as charged and gave her a four-month suspended prison sentence. She must also pay back the money to the victims of the fraud. She was also ordered to pay a forfeiture amount of 9,000 euros. The verdict is final.
