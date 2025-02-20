As "encouragement"
China now gives civil servants “snail prizes”
China's civil servants don't have it easy: salaries are paid late, political pressure is increasing and a merciless anti-corruption campaign is rolling over them. But now a new form of harassment has been added: those deemed inefficient receive the so-called "snail price" - a public exposure for civil servants who are accused of working too slowly or too little.
Local governments are increasingly relying on this dubious motivational method to drive their employees to peak performance. "This sarcastic 'encouragement' is designed to make awardees blush, break a sweat and renew their spirit," according to a party-affiliated website. According to the New York Times, several cities have already introduced this questionable practice.
Fear rules instead of innovation
The background to this harsh approach: China is in economic difficulties. Local governments urgently need initiatives, investment and growth - but officials are becoming increasingly reluctant. Many are afraid of going against Beijing's central line with their own initiatives and thus maneuvering themselves into the political sidelines.
Under head of state Xi Jinping, numerous economic sectors - from technology to education - have been regulated with a heavy hand. Many officials have stopped acting proactively for fear of the consequences. Where local politicians used to want to shine with major infrastructure projects, there is now a fear of being punished for arbitrary decisions. The safest option seems to be to do nothing - but this is exactly what the government now wants to prevent.
The answer: public exposure
According to the party newspaper "People's Daily", "snail prizes" have already been awarded in at least three cities. Videos on Chinese social media platforms show emotionless men in suits being presented with certificates on stage - a disgrace in front of an assembled audience.
But it doesn't stop at awards. In Guangdong, a database has even been set up for civil servants who are considered to be "layabouts" or "shirkers". In other regions, employees have already been dismissed or transferred. "Tough measures against idle civil servants actually protect those who are diligent and proactive," is how the authorities justify their actions.
Is Beijing's leadership stepping on the brakes?
At the same time, however, the central government is trying to give civil servants new security. President Xi Jinping recently met with China's top entrepreneurs - a signal for a more open attitude towards the economy. It was also announced that state-owned companies should tolerate "normal investment risks" and not automatically punish those responsible for failed projects.
In individual cases, there has also been leniency: an official in Sichuan who reallocated funds for public toilets without authorization only received a warning - because he had not gained any personal advantage from doing so.
The fear remains
It remains to be seen whether these signals will be enough to lure insecure officials out of their shells. After all, political control under Xi is becoming ever tighter. It was only in January that he once again called for a "merciless fight against corruption" - making it clear that the scope for personal initiative remains limited. More and more young Chinese are applying for civil servant positions.
"Yes, a job as a civil servant is no longer as good as it was ten years ago," said political scientist Dongshu Liu from the City University of Hong Kong to the New York Times. "But the alternatives are even worse."
