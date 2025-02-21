Hype about bouldering & co.
“Bodybuilders won’t get far in climbing”
Whether young or old, indoor or outdoor. Year after year, climbing and bouldering attracts more and more Austrians to the halls and mountains around Vienna and the surrounding area. What makes the sport so special, what is important and in which direction is the hype developing? Krone.at asked around ...
Jessica Pilz, Jakob Schubert, David Lama. Names that have significantly shaped the Austrian climbing and bouldering sport in recent years - and have played their part in attracting both young and older people to the country's climbing gyms.
If you are looking for a change of pace and challenging walls, you don't necessarily need to head to the mountains. Whether in Salzburg, Innsbruck or Vienna: if you want to get active and are looking for an alternative to the gym, all you have to do is head to the nearest bouldering or climbing hall.
No age limit
"The sport has grown enormously, especially via social media," explains Christoph Steiner, state-certified instructor for sport climbing, krone.at. Stars such as Pilz and Schubert and the coverage of their successes do the rest. The audience at the climbing gyms ranges from young to old, although demand is greatest among young people. "However, we also have 80-year-old visitors. There is no age limit, but a certain level of fitness and health is required," says the 26-year-old, who offers courses for all ability and age groups at his Climbing Academy Vienna. "Climbing is simply a really cool balance to everyday life, a good way to clear your head and an ideal alternative to the gym. Climbing puts a lot of strain on the pulling muscles in particular. This means that the movements also vary and the climber has to adapt." What's more, every boulder is different and so are the movements.
Typical beginner mistakes? "Bodybuilders or people with a lot of strength who start climbing tend to learn movements incorrectly, as they use their great strength instead of developing a clean technique. As a result, they quickly reach their limits because they lack efficient climbing movements. The lower body in particular plays an essential role in climbing and bouldering. I have to be able to climb precisely, change my steps and load and unload my feet correctly. We also have our biggest muscles in our legs - the aim must be to use the lower body to take power from the arms and thus save strength."
Climbing elite in Innsbruck
There is no shortage of options - especially in the larger cities - with over ten bouldering and climbing gyms in Vienna alone attracting sports enthusiasts to the walls every day. However, the Austrian climbing Mecca is in Innsbruck, as Steiner points out, with professionals from all over Europe making use of the facilities in the Tyrolean capital.
Those who prefer to exercise in the fresh air can head to the Peilstein or Hohe Wand in the immediate vicinity of Vienna. Outdoor routes are usually already equipped with bolts and anchors, athletes bring their own safety equipment and are also responsible for their own safety. "It's always important to check: Is my equipment intact? Are the pitons secure? Are they rust-free?" warns Steiner. Once you've ticked off the checklist and warmed up your muscles, nothing stands in the way of reaching the top ...
