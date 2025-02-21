“Bodybuilders won’t get far in climbing”

No age limit

"The sport has grown enormously, especially via social media," explains Christoph Steiner, state-certified instructor for sport climbing, krone.at. Stars such as Pilz and Schubert and the coverage of their successes do the rest. The audience at the climbing gyms ranges from young to old, although demand is greatest among young people. "However, we also have 80-year-old visitors. There is no age limit, but a certain level of fitness and health is required," says the 26-year-old, who offers courses for all ability and age groups at his Climbing Academy Vienna. "Climbing is simply a really cool balance to everyday life, a good way to clear your head and an ideal alternative to the gym. Climbing puts a lot of strain on the pulling muscles in particular. This means that the movements also vary and the climber has to adapt." What's more, every boulder is different and so are the movements.