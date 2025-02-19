Youngest Hamas hostages and their mother are dead

Six live hostages are also to be released on Saturday. These are the last of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. They are the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoham (39), three young men named Omer Wenkert (23), Omer Shem-Tov (22) and Eliya Cohen (27) who were kidnapped from the Nova Festival, as well as two mentally ill men. The latter have been detained in the Gaza Strip for a decade. The Ethiopian-born Israeli Avera Mengistu (37) entered the Gaza Strip voluntarily in 2014, as did the Israeli Bedouin Hisham al-Sayed (37) a year later.