LIVE from 14:30: SCR Altach against TSV Hartberg

The recent victory over Blau-Weiß Linz gave Altach renewed confidence and they will be looking to follow up their first win since August 18 last year with another. "We hope to take the flow with us," explained defender Pascal Estrada. Although coach Fabio Ingolitsch has the entire squad at his disposal, which was strengthened in the winter, he is more likely to follow the motto "never change a winning team". "When you have won for the first time after 14 rounds, there is no actionism on the part of the coaching team that we will change a lot," emphasized the Salzburg native.