LIVE from 14:30: SCR Altach against TSV Hartberg

19th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SCR Altach host TSV Hartberg. We report live (see below).
The knot has burst. Ahead of their home match against Hartberg on Sunday (2.30pm), Bundesliga bottom side Altach sense a chance to make up ground on their rivals in the relegation battle. GAK, who are three points ahead, and Klagenfurt, who are four points adrift, are taking points off each other in a direct duel, and a win over Hartberg would be worth double. The Styrians, however, are still fighting for their small chance of making it into the championship group.
The recent victory over Blau-Weiß Linz gave Altach renewed confidence and they will be looking to follow up their first win since August 18 last year with another. "We hope to take the flow with us," explained defender Pascal Estrada. Although coach Fabio Ingolitsch has the entire squad at his disposal, which was strengthened in the winter, he is more likely to follow the motto "never change a winning team". "When you have won for the first time after 14 rounds, there is no actionism on the part of the coaching team that we will change a lot," emphasized the Salzburg native.
Hartberg not giving up
Hartberg recently dropped important points in the battle for the top six with a 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol and a 1-1 draw against Austria Klagenfurt. With a win, however, they could once again move closer to sixth place, which is currently six points away. Coach Manfred Schmid is convinced. "We are still in the race for the championship play-off," emphasized the Viennese. However, one regular will not be able to help out in the Ländle: central midfielder Youba Diarra is suspended.
