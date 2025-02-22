Vorteilswelt
Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol must face WAC

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 05:01

19th round in Austria's Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host Wolfsberger AC. We report live (see below).

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Alongside Vienna Austria, WAC are currently the team of the moment in the Bundesliga. This year, they have beaten Rapid and Sturm Graz and also secured a place in the cup semi-finals; they have currently won six competitive matches in a row and are third in the table. Now they face latecomers WSG Tirol away on Saturday - a game that will serve as a revealing test for WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer.

Schöpf and Kühbauer (Bild: f. pessentheiner)
Schöpf and Kühbauer
"It's about three points, but we'll also see whether we've grown as a team," said the Burgenland native. "We can't rest on our laurels and need another good performance." Kühbauer does not see the danger of his players taking off. "They know exactly that they have to give their all in every match." The coach showed respect for Wattenern, who started the season with draws against Hartberg and Salzburg. "They've also performed well so far this spring and will do everything they can to beat us."

Semlic: WAC's run of success "is no coincidence"
WSG coach Philipp Semlic immediately returned the praise. The recent WAC successes "are no coincidence. It's a team that is peppered with very, very good individual players, but has a clear structure within it. And that combined, you're one of the best teams in this league."

The WAC "generate a lot of goal threat from a defensive compactness", said Semlic. Nevertheless, the ninth-placed team were confident. "We have a team that has a lot of character. The training spirit is very, very high and the quality of training is improving every week. But of course we know that we have a mammoth task ahead of us."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

