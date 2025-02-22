LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol must face WAC

"It's about three points, but we'll also see whether we've grown as a team," said the Burgenland native. "We can't rest on our laurels and need another good performance." Kühbauer does not see the danger of his players taking off. "They know exactly that they have to give their all in every match." The coach showed respect for Wattenern, who started the season with draws against Hartberg and Salzburg. "They've also performed well so far this spring and will do everything they can to beat us."