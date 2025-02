LIVE from 5pm: Austria Klagenfurt against GAK!

Their coach Peter Pacult spoke of a "50:50 game. A lot will depend on how we perform on the day. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Hartberg, which did not really satisfy the Viennese. "We have to show a different face on Saturday," demanded Pacult. The performance in the first half of the 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg two weeks ago could serve as a blueprint. "We want to build on that performance," explained Pacult.