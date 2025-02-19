In front of guests
Weighing almost 300 kilos! Giant tuna carved up
Cooking spectacle at Peppino Millstatt (Carinthia) - Host Stefan Lercher has carved up a huge tuna in front of guests. This amazed even Austria's most renowned top chefs. The "Krone" was there.
"This makes every chef's heart beat faster!", even Martin Klein, head chef at Restaurant Ikarus in Hangar-7 (Salzburg) can't stop smiling with joy. He was allowed to lend a hand in cutting up the tuna, which was more than two meters long - just like Unico, the son of Peppino host Stefan Lercher.
The unique cooking spectacle at Peppino amazed guests and chefs from near and far.
"You don't see that every day. Simply a sensation," said one of the 160 guests happily. They circled the table on which the Bluefin tuna was lying with their cameras - everyone wanted a photo.
And those who wanted to taste it also had the chance to do so: For 180 euros, you could taste your way through 14 dishes. These included sashimi, sushi, tartare, sausages, burgers, soup and more.
"Such a large animal is always a challenge, of course. The fish was caught in Spain on Monday. It weighed around 290 kilos live weight and 257 kilos as it lies on the table," says Kochstoff boss Grischa Euler. This is the first tuna that my company has delivered whole to Austria. It cost several thousand euros."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
