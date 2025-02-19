"Are in exchange"
What Klagenfurt’s business boss says about the lawsuits
Lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig is known to have lawsuits against Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt on the table. Now the purple & white's managing director for economic affairs, Peer Jaekel, has commented: "The issue is known, will be dealt with and settled." The German is also positive about the granting of a license for the coming season.
Lawsuits against Austria. As Krone readers know, lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig has them ready: "I have two files against Austria Klagenfurt on the table. One of them has been legally binding and enforceable for months - I could carry out execution. The other is a settlement that has not been paid - a lawsuit must now be filed. The total amount involved is a six-figure sum." Rebernig's clients are - as he emphasizes - neither players nor consultants (see report in "Read also").
"The issue is well known!"
Austria Klagenfurt has now spoken out. And reassured. "The issue is known, will be dealt with and settled," emphasized managing director Peer Jaekel, who was nevertheless annoyed. "I'm a little surprised at Mr. Rebernig's approach - especially as we are in constant contact with the party. Both the management and the shareholders."
We are in close contact with our shareholder and are extremely confident that we will be able to resolve all the issues and thus meet all the requirements for the license to be granted.
Austria Klagenfurts Wirtschafts-Geschäftsführer Peer JAEKEL
Legacy issues are there
Is the license even in doubt now? "We know that our economic development has not kept pace with our sporting development and this is nothing new. We have built up a lot of legacy issues. We are in close contact with our shareholder and are extremely confident that we will be able to resolve all the issues and thus meet all the requirements for obtaining a license - I also have the assurance of the shareholder," says Jaekel.
Difficult search for sponsors
Jaekel did not want to go into detail about the constantly delayed salary payments, but said: "There are a lot of issues from the past that affect the operational business. But we are well on the way to achieving a turnaround!"
In any case, the search for a sponsor is still proving difficult. "We are holding a lot of talks, but as we all know, the belt has to be tightened everywhere," says Jaekel.
