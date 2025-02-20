"Krone" commentary
Villach – the third
The horror is getting closer: in the last week alone, there have been half a dozen knife attacks in Austria. The most horrific was probably in Villach, where several young people were critically injured by a Syrian and 14-year-old Alexander was killed.
ON THE ONE HAND, of course, it is by no means possible to generalize and say that all migrants are potential stabbers.
ON THE OTHER hand, however, it is a fact that almost all stabbers were migrants. And this can be explained - not excused! - that these knifemen mostly come from atavistic cultures of violence, traumatized by war and civil war.
In view of the Villach knife murder, the question now arises as to what we should tell our children and grandchildren about how they should deal with the mostly young migrants and their children.
Should they be completely unbiased and simply ignore aggression and violence? Or should they avoid them?
As far as adolescents or even young men are concerned - and the columnist knows this because of his son, who attends the same grammar school in Villach as the murdered Alexander - the following applies in any case: stay away, avoid any conflict, you always get the short end of the stick. The other person could have a knife.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
