Styrian environmental lawyer loses important right

"I am not yet aware of any draft legislation", says environmental lawyer Ute Pöllinger to the "Krone". However, she does not believe that the plans of the state government known to date will speed up the proceedings, as it only appeals in very few cases. The comparison with the NGOs cited by the state government is also "window-dressing": they only have party status in nature conservation proceedings that concern European law, whereas the Ombudsman's Office itself has party status in all proceedings.