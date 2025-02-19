State government plan:
Styrian environmental lawyer loses important right
The Styrian state government wants to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy with several changes to the law. Environmental lawyer Ute Pöllinger is to lose the right to appeal proceedings up to the Administrative Court. She speaks of "window-dressing".
Building Act, Nature Conservation Act, Spatial Planning Act: they are all to be revised - along with other Styrian legislation - in order to implement an EU directive on renewable energies. The aim is to speed up planning and approval procedures. "Gold plating", i.e. the excessive implementation of EU requirements, is to be prevented.
The provincial departments are currently working on the legal texts and the collective amendment is soon to be reviewed, according to the office of FPÖ environmental councillor Hannes Amesbauer. One point is tricky: The Environmental Ombudsman's Office is to lose the opportunity to lodge an appeal with the Administrative Court (this is the third and final instance in approval procedures).
Salzburg and Upper Austria as role models
Justification: This is intended to do away with duplication, as public interests are already being safeguarded by NGOs. This would bring Styria into line with other federal states. Specifically, the environmental ombudsmen in Salzburg and Upper Austria have lost this right - both federal states are governed by a black-blue coalition.
"I am not yet aware of any draft legislation", says environmental lawyer Ute Pöllinger to the "Krone". However, she does not believe that the plans of the state government known to date will speed up the proceedings, as it only appeals in very few cases. The comparison with the NGOs cited by the state government is also "window-dressing": they only have party status in nature conservation proceedings that concern European law, whereas the Ombudsman's Office itself has party status in all proceedings.
One thing is clear: the Environmental Ombudsman's Office is being weakened. In Salzburg, the institution as such is already being called into question - this is not the case in Styria, the Amesbauer office emphasizes. In any case, the Greens are already alarmed and have submitted an application to strengthen and safeguard the Environmental Ombudsman's Office.
No more approval for sirens
Incidentally, the amendments are also intended to simplify matters for emergency organizations. Alarm and communication equipment (e.g. sirens) will no longer require a building permit in future, according to the office of Styrian Energy Minister Simone Schmiedtbauer (ÖVP).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.