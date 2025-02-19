Expenditure of 69 euros
Four out of ten Austrians attend a carnival party
Four out of ten Austrians surveyed plan to attend a carnival party. On average, 69 euros per person will be spent on costumes, make-up, food and drinks.
This was announced by the Austrian Retail Association (HV) in a press release on Tuesday. Attending parties is particularly popular in the west, such as in Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg. In Upper Austria, every second person surveyed plans to attend a carnival party, in Vienna it is only one in three.
According to the survey, it is mainly 18 to 43-year-olds who celebrate according to age group.
Spending is highest in Burgenland and Lower Austria with an average of 79 euros per person, and lowest in Tyrol and Vorarlberg with 60 euros. People buy costumes, make-up, food and drink as well as decorative items.
Ball season an integral part
An integral part of carnival in Austria is the ball season, which reaches its climax on February 27 with the Vienna Opera Ball. Every third person surveyed in Austria has attended one or more balls this year. "Carnival and ball season are not only important traditional, social and cultural events, but also an economic factor. While an average of 245 euros per person is spent on balls in retail, a further 69 euros is spent on carnival," said Rainer Will from the trade association in a press release.
