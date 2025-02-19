Four out of ten Austrians attend a carnival party

Ball season an integral part

An integral part of carnival in Austria is the ball season, which reaches its climax on February 27 with the Vienna Opera Ball. Every third person surveyed in Austria has attended one or more balls this year. "Carnival and ball season are not only important traditional, social and cultural events, but also an economic factor. While an average of 245 euros per person is spent on balls in retail, a further 69 euros is spent on carnival," said Rainer Will from the trade association in a press release.