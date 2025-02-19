DNA incriminates 68-year-old, but was he fit enough?

Motion for evidence admitted, therefore adjourned

The defense lawyer brought a surveillance video into play in which the perpetrator could be seen masking himself in front of the bank. "The person bends his knees, even sways and appears physically dynamic," explained the lawyer. In addition, the short haircut mentioned above could be guessed, but his client always wore his hair long. He was also handicapped after a miniscus operation. According to his application for evidence, the video is now to be analyzed in more detail by an expert. In a second step, a medical expert on the knee injury could have his say. The trial has therefore been postponed indefinitely.