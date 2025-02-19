Traces incriminate him
DNA incriminates 68-year-old, but was he fit enough?
A pensioner (68) vehemently denied having robbed a bank in Innsbruck's Reichenau district at the trial on Wednesday. DNA traces incriminate him, but would he even have been able to commit the crime after suffering a meniscus injury? A lot still needs to be clarified here!
The case seemed to be clear - but at the trial on Wednesday at the Innsbruck Regional Court, the accused (68) and his defense lawyer threw a lot into the balance to emphasize his innocence.
Fifth robbery in a series
One after the other: For the fifth time within a few months, there was a bank robbery in Tyrol on July 26 of the previous year. The initially unknown man demanded "money" in English and appeared calm. He disappeared without a trace with an e-scooter and 16,088 euros as loot. As things stand at present, he is unlikely to have anything to do with the other crimes in the series.
DNA hit after four weeks
About four weeks later, the "lottery jester" came for the investigators, as even the defense lawyer admitted. DNA traces were found in a drawer at the bank where the perpetrator had helped himself, despite wearing gloves. "The hit in the database led to the defendant," said the public prosecutor.
Previously convicted pensioner once involved in robbery
The results pointed to a pensioner with 22 previous convictions who lives around 600 meters away from the bank. Although his most recent conviction was a long time ago (in 2001), he was once involved in a bank robbery. During the house search, weapons and ammunition were found - despite a ban on weapons.
Defense lawyer: DNA is not the only thing that counts
"DNA is always presented as super evidence and it's tempting to rely on it alone," the defense lawyer pointed out. And launched into a series of counter-arguments: His client was not fit enough to commit such a crime because of a miniscus operation, and a photo showed a short hairstyle instead of the defendant's long mane, despite his mask.
In prison, it is said that a Chechen gang was behind the attack.
Der Angeklagte beim Prozess
Puzzle with several question marks
But how does he explain the DNA trace? "I often gave away clothes and gloves" - the perpetrator could have been one of them. The DNA expert replied: "But the trace was of good quality" - it must have been a direct transfer from the person to the drawer. On the other hand, the bank employees as witnesses tended to assume a younger perpetrator. A puzzle with several question marks.
Motion for evidence admitted, therefore adjourned
The defense lawyer brought a surveillance video into play in which the perpetrator could be seen masking himself in front of the bank. "The person bends his knees, even sways and appears physically dynamic," explained the lawyer. In addition, the short haircut mentioned above could be guessed, but his client always wore his hair long. He was also handicapped after a miniscus operation. According to his application for evidence, the video is now to be analyzed in more detail by an expert. In a second step, a medical expert on the knee injury could have his say. The trial has therefore been postponed indefinitely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
