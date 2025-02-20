Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sticker chaos

“It wasn’t just misuse, it was also dangerous”

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 08:00

The sticker chaos for private cars in the Salzburg AG trolleybus depot was worse than feared. 17 cars should not have been issued with the sticker, as subsequent checks by the authorities revealed.

0 Kommentare

Gross inconsistencies in assessments for private cars in the trolleybus workshops were discovered during an inspection last year. As reported, numerous cars received their sticker there. As a result, two employees were "severely reprimanded". As a National Council inquiry by the Greens has now revealed: It was even worse than feared. For safety reasons, 17 cars should not have received the section 57a sticker at all. For Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens), member of the state parliament, it is clear: "This was not only an abuse, but also dangerous if the cars had not been allowed to get a sticker at all."

Stickers were officially offset in the accounts
From 2017 until the buses were spun off from Salzburg AG to Salzburg Linien, a total of 478 cars received a sticker from the workshop. 85 of these were subsequently subjected to random checks by the authorities, with defects found in 17 cars. "According to the expert's assessment, the defects were not recognized or were incorrectly assessed by those who originally carried out the recurring inspections," it says in the response to the inquiry.

Incidentally, private appraisals are no longer allowed to be carried out in the Remise since the spin-off; the permit was withdrawn at the end of 2023. Employees received a "severe warning" last year. Heilig-Hofbauer doesn't want to let that stand like that either. "It turned out that all costs were officially invoiced via Salzburg AG. This means that those responsible must have known what had happened." Who is ultimately responsible for what happened? 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf