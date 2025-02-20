“It wasn’t just misuse, it was also dangerous”

Gross inconsistencies in assessments for private cars in the trolleybus workshops were discovered during an inspection last year. As reported, numerous cars received their sticker there. As a result, two employees were "severely reprimanded". As a National Council inquiry by the Greens has now revealed: It was even worse than feared. For safety reasons, 17 cars should not have received the section 57a sticker at all. For Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens), member of the state parliament, it is clear: "This was not only an abuse, but also dangerous if the cars had not been allowed to get a sticker at all."