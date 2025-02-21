Tavern festival in the Traunsee-Almtal region

Sternstunden on the MS Poseidon

Another very special highlight of the festival are the "Sternstunden" on board the MS Poseidon on April 22. While the lights of the town of Gmunden shimmer in the distance and Lake Traunsee glistens gently in the moonlight, guests can look forward to an unforgettable culinary journey. Exquisite delicacies, perfectly matched wine pairings and an atmosphere that invites you to dream make this evening a very special experience. Further information on the FELIX Inn Festival in the Traunsee-Almtal region can be found HERE.

