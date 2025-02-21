Take part & win
Tavern festival in the Traunsee-Almtal region
Attention true connoisseurs! The "Krone" is giving away an unforgettable culinary break in the picturesque Traunsee-Almtal region. Look forward to two nights for two people at the boutique hotel Zum Goldenen Hirschen including breakfast as well as two exclusive tickets for the "Sternstunden" on board the MS Poseidon on April 22 - a unique experience under the sparkling starry skies of the Salzkammergut!
The FELIX tavern festival has long been an institution for gourmets and lovers of upscale tavern culture. From April 1 to May 1, the Traunsee-Almtal region invites you on a culinary journey of discovery for the sixth time. Under the inspiring motto "Stars", this year excellent cuisine, extraordinary venues and the magic of the night sky combine to create a feast for the senses.
Fine dining and much more
A hotspot during the Wirtshausfestival will be the Bouique Hotel "Zum Goldenen Hirschen", which is no longer an insider tip for foodies and connoisseurs. On April 4, gourmets can look forward to a 12-course culinary journey through space and elements. Inspired by the 12 signs of the zodiac and the four elements, top chef Christoph Parzer and his team will create a unique menu. Guests experience a culinary journey of discovery through the historic rooms of the hotel, accompanied by an exclusive wine pairing.
Meat lovers will get their money's worth on April 26, when the restaurant is transformed into a stylish steakhouse. At the "Stars, Stripes & Steaks" event, the food will not only be grilled, but also served right in front of the guests. Juicy steaks from Atterox, American-inspired dishes and an exclusive wine selection ensure an evening full of enjoyment.
For wine and fine dining lovers, there will be another highlight on April 30: "Fine Wine and Fancy Food", where the Hirschen wine list with over 400 items will take center stage. Together with renowned winemakers such as Bernhard Ott and Kate & Kon, a 5-course menu with perfectly matched wines will be served - a stylish evening for all those who love something special.
Sternstunden on the MS Poseidon
Another very special highlight of the festival are the "Sternstunden" on board the MS Poseidon on April 22. While the lights of the town of Gmunden shimmer in the distance and Lake Traunsee glistens gently in the moonlight, guests can look forward to an unforgettable culinary journey. Exquisite delicacies, perfectly matched wine pairings and an atmosphere that invites you to dream make this evening a very special experience. Further information on the FELIX Inn Festival in the Traunsee-Almtal region can be found HERE.
Take part now and win!
Take the opportunity and secure yourself the chance to enjoy a weekend full of great moments! Spend two nights at the boutique hotel "Zum Goldenen Hirschen" with its stylish ambience and excellent breakfast - the perfect starting point to experience the FELIX 2025 Festival up close. You will also receive two tickets for the Sternstunden on board the MS Poseidon on April 22. The perfect place to spend romantic hours with your loved one.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter. All participating subscribers to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.