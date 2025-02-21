Vorteilswelt
Hiking in Styria

Snowshoe tobogganing in the Seetal Alps

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 11:00

Up on snowshoes and back down on a toboggan: Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present an alpine snowshoeing experience - and with a bit of luck, the sun will even shine!

Combining a snowshoe hike with a sleigh ride is a special winter experience.

In the Seetal Alps, the toboggan hire at the Naturfreundehaus Winterleitenhütte offers the perfect opportunity to combine these two activities.

The tour can be extended depending on your fitness level and experience, as the alpine landscape around the two cirque lakes is a magnificent area. After the hike, a toboggan ride on the groomed run is the perfect end to a successful winter's day.

Conclusion: snowshoe tobogganing - really cool!

A postcard idyll with fantastic winter conditions.
A postcard idyll with fantastic winter conditions.
(Bild: Weges )

We start at Gasthof Schmelzhütte (1546 m), take the asphalt road uphill and keep right at the crossroads. Shortly afterwards, we reach the start of the hiking trail.

The two "Krone" hiking experts.
The two "Krone" hiking experts.
(Bild: Weges )

The marked path leads slightly uphill through the forest and past the toboggan and ice rink. Via the "Sterngassl" forest aisle, we hike uphill - a little steeper at times - to the Kleiner Winterleitensee (at 1780 m) and the Winterleitenhütte.

There is also plenty of tobogganing fun to be had here.
There is also plenty of tobogganing fun to be had here.
(Bild: Weges )

We stay on the right-hand side of the lake and follow the hiking trail to the open slopes, where we keep slightly to the right uphill.

Our landmark is a small hut (1840 m) above the tree line. From here, we have a beautiful view of the Großer Winterleitensee, which lies directly in front of us as a snow-covered surface. The way back depends on visibility and orientation, whereby the cirque between the lakes is a beautiful area.

Data & facts

  • Hiking data: 3.2 km/ 310 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 2 h.
  • Requirements: easy terrain with steeper sections; GPX track an advantage.
  • Starting point: Schmelzhütte, 8750 Judenburg, Ossach 37.
  • Refreshment stops: Schmelzhütte, 03578/8240; Winterleitenhütte (toboggan rental), 03578/8210, info: winterleiten.com.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

After a few meters on the eastern shore of the Kleiner Winterleitensee lake, we reach the Winterleitenhütte and return by sledge - almost to the starting point.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Porträt von Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
