Police prevent attack at Vienna Westbahnhof

More and more IS propaganda online

This is not the first time that a young person has become radicalized on the internet. The Federal Ministry of the Interior emphasized on Wednesday that the spread of radical Islamist propaganda in the digital space is increasing and serves as a source of inspiration for terrorist-motivated acts. Terrorist organizations are increasingly using their own computer games and apps for targeted indoctrination. At the same time, encrypted communication channels and legal hurdles complicate the work of security authorities, who can only access relevant content once a device has been seized.