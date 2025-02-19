Raab turns Merz’s “Bubatz” quote into a rave hit

The song is entitled "Rambo Zambo", is a rave song and prominently incorporates the "Bubatz" quote into the lyrics. In the music video, Raab lies on an armchair and says, for example: "This cool stuff makes us all happy." This is followed by the video snippet with the counter question: "What is Bubatz?" Raab then: "You know, don't pretend." And so it goes on. In the chorus, you see Merz again and hear the words: "Right here in the house, Rambo Zambo."