"Election campaign song"
Raab turns Merz’s “Bubatz” quote into a rave hit
Stefan Raab has dedicated a self-composed "election campaign song" to Friedrich Merz - and used a quote from the German CDU candidate for chancellor.
Merz had been asked in a livestream whether "bubatz" - a word used by young people for cannabis - would remain legal. Merz was clearly unable to make much sense of the phrase and asked: "What is bubatz?" For Raab, who had recently presented several "election campaign songs" for political parties, this was obviously inspiration.
"The cool stuff makes us all happy"
In his show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" (RTL, RTL+), the presenter announced a "world premiere". "I'm doing something, but together with him - without him knowing", Raab said about Merz.
The song is entitled "Rambo Zambo", is a rave song and prominently incorporates the "Bubatz" quote into the lyrics. In the music video, Raab lies on an armchair and says, for example: "This cool stuff makes us all happy." This is followed by the video snippet with the counter question: "What is Bubatz?" Raab then: "You know, don't pretend." And so it goes on. In the chorus, you see Merz again and hear the words: "Right here in the house, Rambo Zambo."
Raab had already started presenting self-penned "election campaign songs" for various parties, as he called the clips, on his show the week before. He was solely responsible for the content. In the first wave, he dedicated himself to the Greens, FDP and SPD. The show airs on Wednesday evenings at 8.15 pm on RTL free TV, but is already available in advance on the streaming service RTL+.
Christian Linder thinks it's good
However, the new clip is particularly striking because it brings back strong memories of earlier Raab nonsense campaigns. In 2000, he underlaid the Gerhard Schröder quote "Ho' mir ma' ne Flasche Bier, sonst streik ich hier" with polka sounds and landed a hit with it.
Raab has also dealt extensively with the subject of cannabis artistically - for example in his song "Gebt das Hanf frei" (Release the hemp). He used a quote from the former Green Party politician Hans-Christian Ströbele (1939-2022).
FDP leader Christian Lindner was a guest on Raab's show and thus the first eyewitness to the new idea from the Raab cosmos. "I like it," he said about the Merz song. "But stylistically it's a bit 2005."
