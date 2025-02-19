Coalition: Negotiators face “decisive step”

"GroKo" needs a reliable junior partner

However, it would now be important for the grand coalition to find a reliable partner with whom a double budget could be agreed as quickly as possible. The NEOS and the Greens would be the first choices here. Whether they are already involved in the talks is unclear - as is whether a formal coalition with one of the two parties is being sought. The ÖVP and SPÖ would actually have a majority in the National Council, but this is only secured with one mandate.