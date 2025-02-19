Still this week?
Coalition: Negotiators face “decisive step”
The ÖVP and SPÖ are now stepping on the gas when it comes to coalition negotiations. According to reports from party circles, an agreement could be reached this week. They want to "take a decisive step" as soon as possible.
Even if the negotiators are still keeping a low profile, this decisive step could well be an agreement between the two parties on government cooperation. After all, the points of consensus were already clear when the "traffic light" negotiations broke down, so the only thing left to do now is to find compromises on the points of dissent.
"GroKo" needs a reliable junior partner
However, it would now be important for the grand coalition to find a reliable partner with whom a double budget could be agreed as quickly as possible. The NEOS and the Greens would be the first choices here. Whether they are already involved in the talks is unclear - as is whether a formal coalition with one of the two parties is being sought. The ÖVP and SPÖ would actually have a majority in the National Council, but this is only secured with one mandate.
Hergovich: Needs a viable government quickly
On the sidelines of a press conference on Wednesday, Lower Austria's SPÖ provincial party chairman Sven Hergovich emphasized that a functioning federal government is needed quickly in order to tackle the current problems and challenges.
The five-member negotiating team of the Social Democrats had his full confidence and support. When asked about a possible switch to federal politics, Hergovich replied: "I think it is right that we now focus on the substantive discussion."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
