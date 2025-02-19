Peace researcher:
“US administration is taking a wrecking ball approach”
In light of tensions with Donald Trump's US administration, Europe should work towards a stronger common defense, according to a leading peace researcher. "If European states want to optimize their military efforts and get the most out of their spending, then they need to pool their armed forces and defense efforts much more," said the director of the Stockholm Peace Research Institute Sipri, Dan Smith.
"Maintaining all these separate national armed forces means huge costs that are unnecessary," said Smith. Together, much more could be achieved with the same expenditure. There are also other possibilities than a joint military of the EU states, such as alliances with non-EU members like the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), in which the UK works together with the Nordic and Baltic states and the Netherlands.
Opportunity for Europe
Since taking office a month ago, Trump and his administration have repeatedly voiced harsh criticism of Europe, most recently Vice President J.D. Vance in a speech at the Munich Security Conference. The resulting uncertainty about the transatlantic relationship could trigger fear or be seen as an opportunity, Smith told dpa.
There was an opportunity to reach new agreements on security issues and perhaps also on other matters, which would lead to a different relationship with the USA and presumably greater independence for Europe. "We really need to look at a different kind of relationship across the Atlantic," said Smith. "And the big choice is to do that as many different entities or, as far as possible, as one coordinated entity."
Politics with a wrecking ball
Trump and Vance basically don't care what Europe does, Smith said. "They've just taken a wrecking ball to everything they don't like about the international system. They're just tearing it down." The question is how Europe responds to this. This is the big challenge, and the Ukraine crisis summit in Paris this week was perhaps the first sign of such a reaction.
Criticism of US talks with Russia
Trump's unilateral approach to negotiations with Russia on the future of Ukraine without the involvement of Europe and the attacked country itself is not a good thing for Smith either. "I can't see how the US approach can bring lasting peace. I honestly don't even think it will bring a sustainable ceasefire," said the Sipri director. "I think it's a pointless endeavor."
