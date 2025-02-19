For attempted coup
Charges brought against former President Bolsonaro
Brazil's Attorney General's Office has filed charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro. The politician, who ruled from 2019 to 2022, is accused of an attempted coup d'état following his ouster, the prosecuting authority announced on Tuesday evening (local time).
The authority is thus following the recommendation of the Brazilian federal police, which had been investigating the right-wing former head of state for years. Bolsonaro has always denied the accusations against him.
In addition to the former president, charges were brought against 33 other people. The Supreme Court must examine the allegations. If it accepts them as the basis for a formal indictment, Bolsonaro will be put on trial.
Pictures of the storming of the government buildings:
Mob stormed public buildings
Investigators are convinced that ex-military man Bolsonaro planned a coup in a criminal organization together with allies in order to hold on to power after his election defeat in October 2022 against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was later sworn in and is still in office today. On 8 January 2023, Bolsonaro supporters who refused to recognize Lula's election victory stormed Congress, the seat of government and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasília, causing considerable damage.
The police accuse a total of 40 people of complicity, but there was apparently not enough evidence or circumstantial evidence for some of them to be charged. Groups had been formed with a clear division of tasks, including one for disinformation and attacks on the electoral system and another responsible for "inciting the military to stage a coup".
Former defense minister arrested in December
In addition to the former president, the former general and head of the institutional security cabinet under Bolsonaro, Augusto Heleno, as well as former defense minister Braga Netto and the former president of the Brazilian secret service, Alexandre Ramagem, are also alleged to have been involved in the plot. They are accused of attempting to violently abolish the democratic rule of law, planning a coup d'état and forming a criminal organization.
Braga Netto was arrested in December because, according to the police, he obstructed investigators in collecting evidence. He is said to have been the driving force behind the planning of the coup d'état and, as Minister of Defense, was instrumental in helping officers and commanders to carry out this plan.
A whole series of proceedings are underway against Bolsonaro. The police also accuse him of illegally selling jewelry and luxury watches, which he received as official gifts from Saudi Arabia during his time in office, to enrich himself. Bolsonaro has always denied this as well. According to investigators, he also had vaccination passports for himself, family members and employees forged during the coronavirus pandemic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
