Charges brought against former President Bolsonaro

Former defense minister arrested in December

In addition to the former president, the former general and head of the institutional security cabinet under Bolsonaro, Augusto Heleno, as well as former defense minister Braga Netto and the former president of the Brazilian secret service, Alexandre Ramagem, are also alleged to have been involved in the plot. They are accused of attempting to violently abolish the democratic rule of law, planning a coup d'état and forming a criminal organization.