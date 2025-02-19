10 million for staff house
“We want to attract more employees from the region”
Only a few days in office, but already fully committed: the new director of the Rosewood Hotel Schloss Fuschl, Andreas Pade, took the ground-breaking ceremony for the new staff building in Hof near Salzburg into his own hands on Tuesday!
Because things have to move quickly: The 80 apartments should be ready for occupancy this November. Not only employees of Andreas Pade will find a new home there, but also employees of other Schloss Fuschl businesses, such as the Arabella Jagdhof and the Schlossfischerei.
"With the new building opposite the entrance to the Jagdhof, we want to make our workplaces more attractive, especially for employees from the region," says Karl Berghammer, head of Schloss Fuschl Betriebe GmbH. Not only the immediate proximity to the business premises, but also the furnishings of the one- and two-room apartments (26 and 34 square meters) should contribute to this.
Each residential unit has its own balcony, a photovoltaic system ensures a self-sufficient power supply and there is another special feature on top: the Diana spring, which has been feeding the two hotels Jagdhof and Rosewood Schloss Fuschl since its reactivation in spring 2024, will also supply the staff house with fresh spring water in future.
The construction project is being realized by Heimat Österreich and the property developer RHZ Bau. Around 10 million euros are to flow into the realization of the project. In future, employees will pay a flat-rate rent of around 250 euros per month for their rooms.
Further projects have been planned for the current year around Lake Fuschl. For example, the site of the former golf course is to be renaturalized on a large scale. Sheep will soon be grazing there. A natural bathing beach is also being developed. And another staff house is not being ruled out at the moment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
