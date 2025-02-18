Great concern in the Vatican
Pope Francis has pneumonia on both sides
Pope Francis has been in hospital since Friday with multiple infections. The extent of the head of the Church's illness is only gradually becoming known, which is causing greater concern. On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that the Argentinian is also suffering from bilateral pneumonia.
"The polymicrobial infection, which occurred in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis and which required the use of antibiotic cortisone therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex," it said. Despite the "complex situation", the Pope was in good spirits. He had received communion, prayed, read and rested in his room at the "Agostino Gemelli" clinic in Rome on Tuesday morning. "The Pope thanks us for the closeness he feels at this time and asks us from the bottom of his heart to continue praying for him," it was reported.
Appointments on Saturday and Sunday canceled
Due to the 88-year-old's state of health, two further appointments on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled. An audience of the Pope planned for Saturday on the occasion of the Holy Year will not take place, the Vatican explained. The mass on Sunday will be celebrated by a high-ranking clergyman. The Vatican gave no details about the Angelus prayer, which the Pope normally holds on Sundays at noon.
Pope asks to "pray for him"
A polymicrobial infection is an infection with several different pathogens, which can be bacteria, viruses or fungi. Nevertheless, the Papal States were able to come up with a positive message: the initially feverish episodes had subsided. "He thanks us for the closeness he feels at this time and asks us with a grateful heart to continue praying for him," the Vatican also addressed words of thanks to the faithful worldwide, who are very worried about the pontiff.
