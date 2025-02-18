Pope Francis has pneumonia on both sides

"The polymicrobial infection, which occurred in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis and which required the use of antibiotic cortisone therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex," it said. Despite the "complex situation", the Pope was in good spirits. He had received communion, prayed, read and rested in his room at the "Agostino Gemelli" clinic in Rome on Tuesday morning. "The Pope thanks us for the closeness he feels at this time and asks us from the bottom of his heart to continue praying for him," it was reported.