Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Great concern in the Vatican

Pope Francis has pneumonia on both sides

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 21:06

Pope Francis has been in hospital since Friday with multiple infections. The extent of the head of the Church's illness is only gradually becoming known, which is causing greater concern. On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that the Argentinian is also suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

0 Kommentare

"The polymicrobial infection, which occurred in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis and which required the use of antibiotic cortisone therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex," it said. Despite the "complex situation", the Pope was in good spirits. He had received communion, prayed, read and rested in his room at the "Agostino Gemelli" clinic in Rome on Tuesday morning. "The Pope thanks us for the closeness he feels at this time and asks us from the bottom of his heart to continue praying for him," it was reported.

The Pope is undergoing treatment at the Gemelli Clinic. (Bild: APA/AP)
The Pope is undergoing treatment at the Gemelli Clinic.
(Bild: APA/AP)

Appointments on Saturday and Sunday canceled
Due to the 88-year-old's state of health, two further appointments on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled. An audience of the Pope planned for Saturday on the occasion of the Holy Year will not take place, the Vatican explained. The mass on Sunday will be celebrated by a high-ranking clergyman. The Vatican gave no details about the Angelus prayer, which the Pope normally holds on Sundays at noon. 

Pope asks to "pray for him"
A polymicrobial infection is an infection with several different pathogens, which can be bacteria, viruses or fungi. Nevertheless, the Papal States were able to come up with a positive message: the initially feverish episodes had subsided. "He thanks us for the closeness he feels at this time and asks us with a grateful heart to continue praying for him," the Vatican also addressed words of thanks to the faithful worldwide, who are very worried about the pontiff.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf