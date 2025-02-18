Clear message
Lando Norris: “We can’t afford to …”
"After a good year last year, there are no more excuses," Lando Norris made clear at a press conference during the big launch show in London. "We can't afford not to be at the front at the start of the season."
In the middle of the 2024 season, the McLaren duo was the most dominant team in Formula 1; it was only in Brazil that Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen returned to their former strength and ultimately won the world championship title in the drivers' standings with the Dutchman.
"We can't hide"
However, McLaren did not let the constructors' championship slip away from them, and the expectations for 2025 are correspondingly high. Vice world champion Norris is also aware of this: "One thing is clear - we can't hide. After last year's good result, there are no more excuses. We have proven that we have what it takes to fight for the top and hold our own there."
For better or worse, Norris and Oscar Piastri will have to get used to being the favorites, but Verstappen winning the title in 2025 is by no means set in stone. "Of course it would be more pleasant to start the season as outsiders. But we have to be able to deal with the pressure of being the favorite," says Norris. "And pressure doesn't always have to be a bad thing. For my part, I can think more clearly under pressure and concentrate better. The season can come."
