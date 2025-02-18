Lando Norris: “We can’t afford to …”

For better or worse, Norris and Oscar Piastri will have to get used to being the favorites, but Verstappen winning the title in 2025 is by no means set in stone. "Of course it would be more pleasant to start the season as outsiders. But we have to be able to deal with the pressure of being the favorite," says Norris. "And pressure doesn't always have to be a bad thing. For my part, I can think more clearly under pressure and concentrate better. The season can come."