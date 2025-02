Book by ex-Kurz spokesman on radical influencers

Gerald Fleischmann, former press spokesman for ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, presented his new book "Die Codes der Extremisten" ( edition a, €27) at a Thalia branch in Vienna-Mariahilf on Monday evening. In it, he not only provides new insights into his time as government spokesman, as he did in his bestseller "Message Control", but also warns of the danger posed by extremist influencers on social networks. These would specifically radicalize young people, often under the radar of the public.