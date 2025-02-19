Markus Wieser can't really be happy. And this despite the fact that the President of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Labor can present a true record balance sheet for 2024. More than 163,000 employees sought advice from the experts last year - more than ever before. The amount of money won is also unprecedented: the social partners won 99.8 million euros, some of it in court. "We have to intervene in every eighth case after personal consultations," says Wieser. In just over 7,000 cases, the only option was to go to the labor and social court.