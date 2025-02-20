Against stress
Pampering program at the Sternsteinhof women’s hotel
No everyday stress, no hectic - just peace and quiet. Our magic remedy: soothing cosmetic & massage treatments in the morning, a walk in the beautiful Mühlviertel in the afternoon and all-round carefree full board.
What makes the Hotel Sternsteinhof, located in the heart of the Mühlviertel highlands, so special is its personal and informal atmosphere - the hotel is designed for a maximum of 21 guests and opens its doors exclusively to women. Everything here revolves around cosmetics and massages. With almost three decades of experience, the entire team is a true professional when it comes to relaxation and well-being. From facial treatments to massages, body scrubs, manicures and pedicures, there is almost nothing that the Hotel Sternsteinhof does not offer to make its exclusively female guests even more relaxed and beautiful than they already are.
The Ladies Hideaway also offers a wellness area with 4 different saunas (Finnish sauna, bio sauna approx. 65°, steam bath and calidarium approx. 50°) as well as a small but lovely indoor pool. So you can give your natural beauty a freshness boost in a cozy bathrobe atmosphere, far away from the hustle and bustle and high life of the big cities.
Frauenhotel Sternsteinhof - relaxation in the midst of nature:
Welcome to the Sternsteinhof, your perfect retreat with cosmetic and massage treatments for rest and relaxation. Surrounded by idyllic nature, we offer you a cozy atmosphere and warm hospitality. Whether for a relaxing vacation, a special occasion or simply a day away from everyday life - you've come to the right place!
For more information, please visit the official website, call 07213/6365 or visit info@sternsteinhof.at.
Sternsteinhof Spa Day
There is also a trial period vacation. At the Sternsteinhof Day Spa you can get to know the hotel for a day. Get out of the daily grind and into a special kind of wellness oasis. And sometimes just one day is enough to recharge your batteries and get back to everyday life. For solo connoisseurs, mother-daughter getaways or together with a friend - pack your spa bag and spend a relaxing day at our Sternsteinhof Day Spa.
Take part and win
Now you have the chance to win a short stay with 3 nights including "all-round carefree" full board and 3 treatments (classic cosmetics, partial massage & body care wrap) worth € 500.00. Click HERE for the competition.
