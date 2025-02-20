Pampering program at the Sternsteinhof women’s hotel

What makes the Hotel Sternsteinhof, located in the heart of the Mühlviertel highlands, so special is its personal and informal atmosphere - the hotel is designed for a maximum of 21 guests and opens its doors exclusively to women. Everything here revolves around cosmetics and massages. With almost three decades of experience, the entire team is a true professional when it comes to relaxation and well-being. From facial treatments to massages, body scrubs, manicures and pedicures, there is almost nothing that the Hotel Sternsteinhof does not offer to make its exclusively female guests even more relaxed and beautiful than they already are.