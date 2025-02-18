Callboy drugged victim and stole 30,000 euros

Narcotics mixed into the beer

It happened on 24 May 2023 in the victim's apartment in Mattsee. The accused and the victim had arranged to meet via the "Planet Romeo" platform. They drank beer together in the apartment. "In an unobserved moment", the Romanian allegedly mixed an unknown narcotic into his victim's drink, according to the prosecutor. The man from Salzburg lost consciousness and only woke up hours later in the middle of the night. "I had a terrible headache", the victim said on the witness stand. It was only the next day that he noticed the money was missing: around 30,000 euros in various currencies. He tried to call the supposed call boy several times, but to no avail. The account on the online platform had also been deleted. He then went to the police with his lawyer.