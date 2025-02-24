Alinas-Travel
Your personal travel agency for dream trips
If you dream of a perfectly organized trip, Alinas-Reisen is the right place for you! As an independent, mobile travel agency, Alina Zika offers you individual advice that is flexibly tailored to your wishes. Regardless of whether you would like advice on site or online - Alina is at your disposal when and where it suits you best.
With Alinas-Reisen, you can also plan and book your trip at the weekend - at no extra cost! In addition, the best price guarantee ensures that you always get the cheapest available offer.
Individual travel offers for every taste
Fantastic trips for every taste Whether it's a family adventure, cruise, safari, island hopping in Thailand or an unforgettable honeymoon - Alina will put together individual suggestions tailored to your needs.
A real highlight for all women who long for relaxation and recreation: From April 26 to May 3, 2025, an exclusive yoga retreat will take place in Cyprus. Two yoga sessions in the open air and relaxing singing bowl meditations await you every day. The dreamlike villa with private pool and idyllic garden provides the perfect feel-good atmosphere.
Experience & passion for travel
Alina Zika, the founder of Alinas-Reisen, is a passionate globetrotter herself and knows the most beautiful places in the world. Her many years of experience in the travel industry make her the ideal contact for your next dream trip.
Get a no-obligation consultation now!
What are you waiting for? Contact Alina Zika directly at www.alinas-reisen.at or send an e-mail to urlaub@alinas-reisen.at. Let her expertise inspire you and start your next unforgettable adventure!
