Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upper Austria Job Week

Professional and career opportunities with top employers

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 00:01

The world of work is constantly evolving and Upper Austria's companies offer a wide range of career opportunities for people of all ages. The Upper Austrian Job Week, an initiative of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, enables interested parties to experience companies up close and discover career prospects.

0 Kommentare

Companies as hosts: experience jobs up close
From March 31 to April 5, 2025, numerous companies in Upper Austria will be opening their doors. Unlike traditional job fairs, the Upper Austrian Job Week takes place directly in the companies. Interested parties can get an authentic picture of everyday working life through individual offers ranging from company tours to taster sessions. All offers can be viewed and registrations made at www.jobweek.at - free of charge and uncomplicated.

(Bild: Werbeagentur Die Gipfelstürmer)
(Bild: Werbeagentur Die Gipfelstürmer)

New paths for jobseekers and school pupils
 The Upper Austrian Job Week not only offers school pupils valuable insights into possible training paths, but also appeals to jobseekers, career changers and people returning to work. The new "inclusive taster" format also gives people with disabilities and young people with support needs the opportunity to get to know companies.

Sign up now and start your professional future
Taking part in the Upper Austrian Job Week can be the first step towards a successful career. Take the opportunity to get to know your future workplace at first hand and make valuable contacts. All information and registration options can be found at jobweek.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf