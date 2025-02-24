Upper Austria Job Week
Professional and career opportunities with top employers
The world of work is constantly evolving and Upper Austria's companies offer a wide range of career opportunities for people of all ages. The Upper Austrian Job Week, an initiative of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, enables interested parties to experience companies up close and discover career prospects.
Companies as hosts: experience jobs up close
From March 31 to April 5, 2025, numerous companies in Upper Austria will be opening their doors. Unlike traditional job fairs, the Upper Austrian Job Week takes place directly in the companies. Interested parties can get an authentic picture of everyday working life through individual offers ranging from company tours to taster sessions. All offers can be viewed and registrations made at www.jobweek.at - free of charge and uncomplicated.
New paths for jobseekers and school pupils
The Upper Austrian Job Week not only offers school pupils valuable insights into possible training paths, but also appeals to jobseekers, career changers and people returning to work. The new "inclusive taster" format also gives people with disabilities and young people with support needs the opportunity to get to know companies.
Sign up now and start your professional future
Taking part in the Upper Austrian Job Week can be the first step towards a successful career. Take the opportunity to get to know your future workplace at first hand and make valuable contacts. All information and registration options can be found at jobweek.at.
