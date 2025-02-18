USA and Russia negotiate on Ukraine today

Rubio recently said of Trump that he is a "businessman who is involved in politics, not a politician". Partly because of this approach, there are fears in Kiev that Trump's government wants to push through a peace deal on terms that are favorable to the US and completely unacceptable to Ukraine. Russia already controls almost a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

No decisions at the crisis summit in Paris

Under the impression of the abrupt change of course by the new US administration, several European heads of state and government as well as the heads of the EU and NATO held talks in Paris on Monday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The crisis summit was overshadowed by disagreements over the possible deployment of peacekeeping troops to secure a possible peace agreement between Kiev and Moscow. No decisions were made during the informal talks.