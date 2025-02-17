Zverev against Sinner
“…think that three months is not a ban!”
The discussions about the doping cases surrounding the Italian Jannik Sinner and the Polish player Iga Swiatek, who tested positive for trimetazidine and was banned for just one month, remain intense! Germany's star Alexander Zverev has now also spoken out, expressing his surprise at the way Sinner was dealt with ...
For Zverev, it was a matter of deciding whether it was Sinner's mistake or not, the world number two from Hamburg told the tennis portal "Clay" at the ATP tournament in Rio de Janeiro. "Either you're not guilty of anything, then you shouldn't be banned at all. Because if you're not at fault, then you're not at fault. You shouldn't be punished," said Zverev.
"... then I don't think three months is a ban!"
"But if you are guilty of something, then I think three months for taking steroids is not a ban." Zverev described the situation and the whole process since last year as "strange".
Sinner had two positive doping tests in March 2024. The South Tyrolean had stated that the banned substance Clostebol had entered his body via the hands of a coach during a massage.
Outrage among experts and ex-professionals
The tennis agency responsible, the ITIA, decided not to impose a ban, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) took action. Sinner agreed with WADA to be banned for three months. Sinner's case became public in August, causing outrage among experts and ex-professionals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
