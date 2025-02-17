Team boss is surprised
Rangnick: “Sabitzer almost unrecognizable!”
There are exactly 30 days to go until the first leg of the Nations League play-off between Austria and Serbia - 40,000 tickets have been sold for the clash at the Happel Stadium on March 20, while the ÖFB is offering tickets for the return match three days later for nine euros on its website until March 3. Ralf Rangnick chatted about the status quo on "Bild TV" on Sunday, with the team boss also commenting on Marcel Sabitzer ...
"When you see him play in Dortmund now, he's almost unrecognizable," he said, amazed that Sabitzer "always performed under him and was one of the top performers".
"There must be other reasons!"
The 66-year-old does not believe there is a mentality problem, "there must be other reasons why the players in Dortmund always feel they are playing worse than elsewhere".
Rangnick once again confirmed the talks with Dortmund a few weeks ago, "I'm not available for something like that in the short term, the ÖFB is my priority".
"You would have been champion once as a result!"
He is convinced that Leipzig would have already become champions under him: "But it also depends in which role. I think they missed a great opportunity in the summer of 2018 to sign Erling Haaland from Salzburg. If they had given him a five-year contract, they would definitely have gone on to become champions."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.