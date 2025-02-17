USA-Russia meeting
Selenskyj does not want to accept any agreements
The USA and Russia are negotiating about the war in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. However, representatives from Kiev will not be present at the meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who flew to the region himself on Sunday, is not expected in Riyadh until the following day. However, Zelensky made it clear on Monday that his government would not accept any agreements between Washington and Moscow.
"Ukraine regards any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine as those that have no result," the Ukrainian head of state emphasized to journalists in the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, the 47-year-old noted that he had not been informed about the negotiations in Riyadh in advance. There had been speculation in recent days because Zelensky had also traveled to the region.
Talks about prisoners of war in the Emirates
Selensky met President Mohammed bin Sajid in the Emirates on Monday, as reported by the state agency WAM. Mohammed said in Abu Dhabi that the Emirates were trying to find a peaceful solution to the "conflict in Ukraine", without directly mentioning the aggressor Russia in the passage.
Selensky described the talks with Mohammed, which among other things focused on the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, as "meaningful". "The UAE's mediation has saved many lives," Selenskyj wrote on X. The Emirates mediated the exchange of hundreds of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine during the war.
The two heads of state signed an agreement in Abu Dhabi on the duty-free import of almost all Ukrainian goods into the UAE as well as Emirati goods into Ukraine. According to Emirati sources, one of the aims is to speed up the recovery of the Ukrainian economy. "We are grateful for the cooperation that saves lives and helps our countries to become stronger," said Selenskyj on X.
