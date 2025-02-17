Selenskyj does not want to accept any agreements

The USA and Russia are negotiating about the war in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. However, representatives from Kiev will not be present at the meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who flew to the region himself on Sunday, is not expected in Riyadh until the following day. However, Zelensky made it clear on Monday that his government would not accept any agreements between Washington and Moscow.