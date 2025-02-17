Fan outcry
Jacob Elordi’s new look is not going down well!
"I just ask the universe that Jacob Elordi shave off his Cayetano sideburns and go back to the Basque mullet hairstyle." Many fans of the 'Kissing Booth' and 'Euphoria' star are reacting in shock on social media to the latest photos of the movie beau!
Jacob posed with tousled curls and sideburns at the Berlinale photo call for the prime video series "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" at the weekend! They didn't go down too well with his fans. Even less so than the bushy beard he showed off just a few weeks ago.
One Twitter user joked about the latest look: "I'm just asking the universe for Jacob Elordi to shave off his Cayetano sideburns and go back to the Basque mullet hairstyle."
The 1.97 tall Australian, who is considered the "sex symbol of Generation Z", is apparently his fans' favorite kind of clean-shaven. Like in "Kissing Booth", "Saltburn" or "Euphoria".
Elordi is next due to appear in front of the camera in Ridley Scott's apocalyptic thriller "The Dog Stars" - and could possibly surprise his fans again with a transformed look. It's all in a day's work for actors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.