Fan outcry

Jacob Elordi’s new look is not going down well!

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 14:36

"I just ask the universe that Jacob Elordi shave off his Cayetano sideburns and go back to the Basque mullet hairstyle." Many fans of the 'Kissing Booth' and 'Euphoria' star are reacting in shock on social media to the latest photos of the movie beau!

Jacob posed with tousled curls and sideburns at the Berlinale photo call for the prime video series "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" at the weekend! They didn't go down too well with his fans. Even less so than the bushy beard he showed off just a few weeks ago.

Jacob Elordi at the Berlinale with sideburns ... (Bild: PictureDesk/Soeren Stache / dpa / picturedesk.com)
Jacob Elordi at the Berlinale with sideburns ...
(Bild: PictureDesk/Soeren Stache / dpa / picturedesk.com)
... and in December 2024 with a bushy beard. (Bild: Viennareport/Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM)
... and in December 2024 with a bushy beard.
(Bild: Viennareport/Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM)

One Twitter user joked about the latest look: "I'm just asking the universe for Jacob Elordi to shave off his Cayetano sideburns and go back to the Basque mullet hairstyle."

The 1.97 tall Australian, who is considered the "sex symbol of Generation Z", is apparently his fans' favorite kind of clean-shaven. Like in "Kissing Booth", "Saltburn" or "Euphoria".

Elordi clean-shaven in "The Kissing Booth 2". (Bild: PictureDesk/©Netflix / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Elordi clean-shaven in "The Kissing Booth 2".
(Bild: PictureDesk/©Netflix / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)

Elordi is next due to appear in front of the camera in Ridley Scott's apocalyptic thriller "The Dog Stars" - and could possibly surprise his fans again with a transformed look. It's all in a day's work for actors. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Folgen Sie uns auf