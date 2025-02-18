New invention
Tyrolean device to improve indoor air and sleep
Father Luis and son Leon Schwarzenberger spent several years working on a device designed to improve sleep. On Puls 4, the Tyroleans are allowed to present their product to a jury. Naturally, both are hoping for a deal.
Improving people's health and quality of life: Tyrolean Luis Schwarzenberger and his son Leon have dedicated themselves to this goal. The senior is also the inventor of the well-known Physiotherm infrared cabins. In recent years, the father and son team have been working hard on another project.
The result is a small, handy device that should have a big effect. At least that's what the two inventors promise. It has been christened the "CellActivator". During a visit to the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper, the two explain that "it raises the air quality in all bedrooms to a new level thanks to the so-called Light-Airo-Ion technology".
Duo refers to a number of scientific studies
The duo has also commissioned studies. "The scientifically proven effects of the device are up to 90 percent fewer pollutants and pathogens in the bedroom, up to 22 percent stronger immune defenses in children and adults as well as faster recovery and better sleep quality," explain Luis and Leon Schwarzenberger.
To date, they have already sold around 1000 units of the device. "Users report better sleep, increased energy and a noticeable reduction in stress." For the device to work optimally, it has to run all year round. "However, the electricity costs are only ten cents per month," assures father Luis.
Big TV appearance on "2 Minuten 2 Millionen"
A physicist was also involved in the development of the device, reveals the long-standing entrepreneur. "Our aim was to provide people with clean, healthy indoor air that improves their sleep and makes them healthier in the long term," adds son Leon.
The duo have a big show ahead of them on Thursday (8.15 pm). The two Tyroleans will present their device to the jury in the program "2 Minuten 2 Millionen" on Puls 4. "We hope it goes down well and that someone makes the deal with us," say Luis and Leon.
