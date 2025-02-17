Can you wear perfume as a Muslim? Are you allowed to whistle? What is "haram", i.e. forbidden? Islamist preachers spread their content on social media platforms with answers to these and other supposedly harmless questions. "They are charismatic and funny," explains Styrian extremism expert Daniela Grabovac, who also launched the "Ban Hate" app. "Even young people who are not Muslims at all are addressed in this way. They are looking for a faith that supposedly sets simple rules."