The Villach attacker who killed a 14-year-old boy on Saturday evening is likely to have become radicalized online. Styrian expert Daniela Grabovac warns that young people are being lured with harmless topics on TikTok and the like.
Can you wear perfume as a Muslim? Are you allowed to whistle? What is "haram", i.e. forbidden? Islamist preachers spread their content on social media platforms with answers to these and other supposedly harmless questions. "They are charismatic and funny," explains Styrian extremism expert Daniela Grabovac, who also launched the "Ban Hate" app. "Even young people who are not Muslims at all are addressed in this way. They are looking for a faith that supposedly sets simple rules."
Once the algorithm has been trained, the content becomes more and more extreme, says Grabovac. A black and white world view is instilled in the "followers": "The West is bad, the apocalypse is imminent, so you have to be a believer to enter the kingdom of heaven."
Islamism as rebellion
Young people - girls and boys alike - see extremism as an opportunity to rebel. "Since 9/11, Islam has often been rejected as negative - this gives young people all the more incentive to adopt the content," analyzes Grabovac. Those who are lonely and insecure are even more likely to become victims.
Where do these "TikTok jihadists" come from? They are usually based in Europe and often preach in the language of the country in which they live - in German, for example. Their activities have intensified since war broke out again in Gaza.
It would be good and important to talk to children about Islam and Islamism. Otherwise they will end up with hate preachers online.
Daniela Grabovac, Extremismus-Präventionsstelle „Next“
Social networks in particular have the power to stop this development. "They should delete this content. That is not freedom of expression." But reporting centers such as "Ban Hate" would also be needed to report such posts to the authorities.
