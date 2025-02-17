Vorteilswelt
Negotiations today

Supervisor blackmailed to force promotion

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 12:00

An unusual case is being heard today, Monday, in the early afternoon at Wels Regional Court. A 43-year-old municipal employee is said to have blackmailed the director. His aim: to pragmatize his own position (make it non-terminable) and to promote four colleagues. The accused faces up to five years in prison.

A municipal employee from Wels (43) allegedly tried to blackmail his superior, municipal director Peter Franzmayr, by destroying his economic existence and social position. In doing so, he wanted to make himself irredeemable and obtain a better position for four of his colleagues. 

Anonymous emails and aliases
He sent the threats by email under an alias. If the magistrate director refused, the accused would disclose unspecified facts and images and make them publicly accessible - according to the indictment. 

No memory 
However, the magistrate director did not back down and informed the police. Although the accused had used an anonymous email address, he quickly became a suspect due to the telephone number he had provided. When questioned, he stated that he could not remember whether he had sent the blackmail letter due to alcohol abuse.

Up to five years in prison
The public prosecutor's office in Wels brought charges of aggravated coercion and blackmail. If convicted, the 43-year-old faces six months to five years in prison. A verdict is expected this afternoon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
