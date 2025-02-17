Negotiations today
Supervisor blackmailed to force promotion
An unusual case is being heard today, Monday, in the early afternoon at Wels Regional Court. A 43-year-old municipal employee is said to have blackmailed the director. His aim: to pragmatize his own position (make it non-terminable) and to promote four colleagues. The accused faces up to five years in prison.
A municipal employee from Wels (43) allegedly tried to blackmail his superior, municipal director Peter Franzmayr, by destroying his economic existence and social position. In doing so, he wanted to make himself irredeemable and obtain a better position for four of his colleagues.
Anonymous emails and aliases
He sent the threats by email under an alias. If the magistrate director refused, the accused would disclose unspecified facts and images and make them publicly accessible - according to the indictment.
No memory
However, the magistrate director did not back down and informed the police. Although the accused had used an anonymous email address, he quickly became a suspect due to the telephone number he had provided. When questioned, he stated that he could not remember whether he had sent the blackmail letter due to alcohol abuse.
Up to five years in prison
The public prosecutor's office in Wels brought charges of aggravated coercion and blackmail. If convicted, the 43-year-old faces six months to five years in prison. A verdict is expected this afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.