HE is her dance partner
Simone Lugner wants to win “Dancing Stars”
Only a few weeks to go until the ORF hit show "Dancing Stars" enters a new round. On Monday, the stars will present themselves with their professional dancers for the first time. And Simone Lugner reveals: she has ambitious plans!
In the coming weeks, Simone Lugner will probably give her all in training with her professional partner Danilo Campisi. The first dance on the "Dancing Stars" program is the Quickstep to a song by Linkin Park.
"I'm scared"
Simone is already feeling the excitement before her first performance in the ORF Ballroom. "I'm very nervous and scared," she admits. She "didn't sleep a wink" with excitement before the appointment on Monday.
She already has big plans for the dance show, which starts on March 14. "The goal is to win," says Simone. Hopefully Simone hasn't done the math without her "Dancing Stars" celebrity colleagues!
Happy about the "Styrian puppet"
Celebrity chef Andi Wojta is already looking forward to having his "Styrian doll" Katrin Kallus as his dance partner and has already reduced his cheese and wine consumption for the show. Actress Kristina Cencig admits that she is more of a beginner despite her love of dancing, while presenter Paulus Bohl prefers the bar to the dance floor. Cencig dances with Patrick Seebauer. Bohl with Catharina Malek.
Aaron Karl also provides humorous moments, who, according to dance partner Kateryna Mizera, talks too much, but promises: "It's going to be hilarious." Anna Strigl, who is dancing with Herbert Stanonik, is especially happy for her grandma, with whom she used to watch the show. And Heilweg Pfanzelter raves about her dance partner Florian Gschaider: "The best dance teacher in the world!"
Ballroom experience - as a midnight interlude
Stefan Koubek, who dances with Manuela Stöckl, swung his dancing leg to Kuschelrock for the last time. Fifi Pissecker jokes that he has been to a lot of balls - but only as a midnight interlude. The cabaret artist will now learn how to dance from Conny Kreuter. And Eva Glawischnig, who is conquering the ballroom with Dimitar Stefanin, is already afraid of the criticism from her sons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.