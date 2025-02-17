Simone Lugner wants to win “Dancing Stars”

Ballroom experience - as a midnight interlude

Stefan Koubek, who dances with Manuela Stöckl, swung his dancing leg to Kuschelrock for the last time. Fifi Pissecker jokes that he has been to a lot of balls - but only as a midnight interlude. The cabaret artist will now learn how to dance from Conny Kreuter. And Eva Glawischnig, who is conquering the ballroom with Dimitar Stefanin, is already afraid of the criticism from her sons.