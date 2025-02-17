Vorteilswelt
New E-Control figures

Austrians are increasingly switching electricity and gas tariffs

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 10:49

Almost 400,000 people in Austria switched their electricity or gas supplier last year. This is according to the latest market statistics from the energy regulator E-Control. Compared to 2023, this is an increase in switching.

0 Kommentare

Last year, the switching rate for electricity was 4.7 percent and 6.3 percent for gas. In absolute figures, more people were looking for a new electricity provider. In terms of federal states, it was mainly Lower Austrians who switched electricity supplier, followed by people in Upper Austria and Vienna. Vorarlberg brought up the rear with a low switching rate of 0.4 percent.

A similar picture emerged when it came to switching gas suppliers. "The price of gas has risen significantly in recent days. Consumers should therefore compare tariffs as quickly as possible," recommends E-Control Executive Director Wolfgang Urbantschitsch.

Save several hundred euros
In the case of electricity, it should be borne in mind that government support expired at the end of 2024 and that grid fees have also gone up. "As a result, energy bills are rising and it is all the more important to compare electricity and gas tariffs. It's very easy to save several hundred euros a year by switching electricity and gas providers," says Urbantschitsch.

According to E-Control, geopolitical and economic circumstances have an impact on energy prices. "Not overheating rooms, proper ventilation, using public transport and bicycles instead of cars, etc. - everything helps to significantly reduce energy consumption and energy costs," advises E-Control board member Alfons Haber.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

