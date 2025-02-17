Negotiations on ceasefire continue

Witkoff said he had had very "productive and constructive" telephone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatar's Prime Minister bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad. The governments of the USA, Egypt and Qatar had acted as mediators for the current first phase of the ceasefire and an agreement on the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It has been in force since January 19 and ends on March 1.