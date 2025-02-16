Despite victory in the “final”, 99ers still have to tremble

When you are in a seemingly safe fourth place after the last game in the basic round and still don't know whether you will make it directly to the play-off quarter-finals. The 99ers had to leave the ice with this fate on Sunday evening. Head coach Harry Lange's squad defeated HC Pustertal 3-0 in a spirited game, but will have to worry on Friday whether they won't have to play in the pre-play-offs again on Sunday. That depends on the upcoming results of Linz, Fehervar and Villach.