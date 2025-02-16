Vorteilswelt
Ice hockey math

Despite victory in the “final”, 99ers still have to tremble

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 20:41

The 99ers left nothing to be desired in their last home game before the play-offs. Other teams will now decide when the team from Graz will play next.

When you are in a seemingly safe fourth place after the last game in the basic round and still don't know whether you will make it directly to the play-off quarter-finals. The 99ers had to leave the ice with this fate on Sunday evening. Head coach Harry Lange's squad defeated HC Pustertal 3-0 in a spirited game, but will have to worry on Friday whether they won't have to play in the pre-play-offs again on Sunday. That depends on the upcoming results of Linz, Fehervar and Villach.

99ers confident
The team from Graz got off to a strong start in front of 4,000 spectators in the packed Bunker, but missed several good chances in the first period. It was Kevin Roy (23rd) who took the lead with a skate goal after a combination with Ticar and Ganahl. After another combination, Ganahl (44') increased the lead to 2:0 and Ticar converted a rebound (56') to make the final score 3:0.

A new man could still come
"We did our duty, we have to play like we did today! We leave the ice happy," said match-winner Ganahl, who doesn't yet know whether he'll be sitting in front of the livestream of the other games on Friday: "I don't think it's for me."

Things could still get busy for sports director Philipp Pinter on Monday: The transfer window closes at midnight, and a last-minute addition is not out of the question.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Höller
