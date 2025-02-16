Ice hockey math
Despite victory in the “final”, 99ers still have to tremble
The 99ers left nothing to be desired in their last home game before the play-offs. Other teams will now decide when the team from Graz will play next.
When you are in a seemingly safe fourth place after the last game in the basic round and still don't know whether you will make it directly to the play-off quarter-finals. The 99ers had to leave the ice with this fate on Sunday evening. Head coach Harry Lange's squad defeated HC Pustertal 3-0 in a spirited game, but will have to worry on Friday whether they won't have to play in the pre-play-offs again on Sunday. That depends on the upcoming results of Linz, Fehervar and Villach.
99ers confident
The team from Graz got off to a strong start in front of 4,000 spectators in the packed Bunker, but missed several good chances in the first period. It was Kevin Roy (23rd) who took the lead with a skate goal after a combination with Ticar and Ganahl. After another combination, Ganahl (44') increased the lead to 2:0 and Ticar converted a rebound (56') to make the final score 3:0.
A new man could still come
"We did our duty, we have to play like we did today! We leave the ice happy," said match-winner Ganahl, who doesn't yet know whether he'll be sitting in front of the livestream of the other games on Friday: "I don't think it's for me."
Things could still get busy for sports director Philipp Pinter on Monday: The transfer window closes at midnight, and a last-minute addition is not out of the question.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.