Säumel served: “We need a new face”

The unusual Champions League matches in January, which necessitated a different preparation rhythm, obviously didn't do the home teams any good! Like Salzburg, who are still winless in 2025, Sturm are also struggling. After the 0:3 against WAC, the 2025 record does not necessarily point to a successful title defense: They were knocked out of the Cup and in five games, the Blacks only managed to win 1-0 against Leipzig. There was also one draw and three defeats. The goal difference of 3:12 speaks volumes.