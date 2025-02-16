Sick Pope: Written greetings to pilgrims

The Pope sent a message to the artists, which was read out at Sunday Mass in the Vatican. "Dear artists, I see in you guardians of beauty who know how to bend over the wounds of the world, who know how to hear the cry of the poor, the suffering, the wounded, the prisoners, the persecuted, the refugees. We live in a time in which new walls are being erected, in which differences become a pretext for division rather than an opportunity for mutual enrichment. But you, men and women of culture, are called to build bridges, to create spaces of encounter and dialog, to enlighten minds and warm hearts," said the Pope.