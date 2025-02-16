"Would like to greet everyone"
Sick Pope: Written greetings to pilgrims
The Pope, who has been in hospital since Friday due to bronchitis, sent written greetings to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in Rome on Sunday afternoon.
The message on the occasion of the Holy Year celebration of artists in the Vatican read: "I would like to greet all the artists taking part. I would have liked to be among you but, as you know, I am in the Gemelli Clinic because I still need further treatment for my bronchitis," the Pope said.
Francis, who had to forego the traditional Angelus prayer on Sunday afternoon due to his state of health, expressed his gratitude for the numerous wishes for recovery and prayers that have accompanied him during these days. He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff at the Gemelli Polyclinic. "They are doing a valuable and so grueling service. Let us support them in prayer!" said the Pope. In his letter, he also called on pilgrims to pray for peace in the war zones of the world. In particular, he mentioned Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, the Middle East, Myanmar, the Congo region of Kivu and Sudan.
Doctors continue examinations and treatment
The doctors at the Gemelli Clinic are now continuing their examinations and treatment. The Pope spent a quiet night, reported Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. He had slept well, had breakfast and read some newspapers, as he always does. The Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, emphasized that the Pope was gradually recovering from the severe bronchitis.
Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica was celebrated by the Cardinal Prefect for Culture, José Tolentino de Mendonca, in place of the Pope. "Our first thought goes to Pope Francis. We pray for his health, we thank him for the vision and support he always offers us," said the cardinal, who celebrated the mass in the presence of many artists from all over the world who have traveled to Rome for the Catholic Jubilee Year. The Pope was due to visit the Roman film studios Cinecitta on Monday and celebrate Mass with the artists there. He had to cancel the appointment due to his hospitalization.
The Pope sent a message to the artists, which was read out at Sunday Mass in the Vatican. "Dear artists, I see in you guardians of beauty who know how to bend over the wounds of the world, who know how to hear the cry of the poor, the suffering, the wounded, the prisoners, the persecuted, the refugees. We live in a time in which new walls are being erected, in which differences become a pretext for division rather than an opportunity for mutual enrichment. But you, men and women of culture, are called to build bridges, to create spaces of encounter and dialog, to enlighten minds and warm hearts," said the Pope.
