Novices for Bellini’s divine bel canto hit

Aigul Ak hmetshina, who was born in the Republic of Bashkortostan in 1996, already wowed audiences at the State Opera at the beginning of the season with her Carmen. She is now making her debut as Adalgisa at the Theater an der Wien.

In the bel canto repertoire, she was celebrated as Bellini's Romeo in Salzburg and as Elisabetta in Donizetti's "Maria Stuart" in Amsterdam and Madrid.

She has no problem with high notes, as she began her studies as a soprano.