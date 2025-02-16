Evil rides the bus with us, goes shopping with us

It never existed when we took in refugees. We let everyone into the country. The nurse, the doctor, the teacher as well as stabbers, terrorists and now comes my favorite word, the endangerers. These are people who the security authorities believe could commit serious crimes. A bloody subjunctive. They are ticking time bombs, severely radicalized, consumed by hatred, living next door to us. The state knows that they are unpredictable, but they are here nonetheless. They go shopping with you, ride the bus with you, stand next to you in the pharmacy or in the queue. A policy that allows this in Europe has failed.