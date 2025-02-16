ÖSV lady jumps onto the podium in Ljubno

Prevc further extended her lead in the World Cup and is favored for the World Championships. With seven competitions to go, she has a 320-point lead over the German Katharina Schmid, who has recently lost ground. Seifriedsberger is 617 points back in fifth place, Eder is 668 points behind, just ahead of Pinkelnig in seventh. The Norwegians were not at the start on Sunday after their compatriot Thea Minyan Björseth, who jumped the hill record in the first round, crashed the day before and is still suspected of having a serious knee injury.