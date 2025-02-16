Prevc wins again
ÖSV lady jumps onto the podium in Ljubno
Nika Prevc claimed her fourth consecutive victory in the women's Ski Jumping World Cup on Sunday and her ninth in the World Cup season. The 19-year-old Slovenian won her home event in Ljubno, just like the day before, this time with a 10.2 point lead over Selina Freitag from Germany. Lisa Eder from Salzburg came in third with a further 7.3 points behind her, her fourth podium finish of the season, 0.2 points ahead of Jacqueline Seifriedsberger from Upper Austria.
This order had already existed after the first run, but two more Austrians made up places in the second run. Julia Mühlbacher moved up one place to eighth, her best result of the season. Eva Pinkelnig moved up four places from 14th place to finish in the top ten. Chiara Kreuzer also had a small personal ray of hope in 20th place. Eder, who finished fourth the day before, and Seifriedsberger were once again close together. Eder: "Ex aequo would be cool, we'll save that together."
Hinzenbach last stop before World Championships
So maybe for the coming weekend with an event double in Hinzenbach or for the World Championships starting on February 26th in Trondheim. "The jumps are getting better and better. In Hinzenbach, I will continue where I left off. I've got a good feeling for it," said the 23-year-old Eder. Seifriedsberger spoke of "cool jumps" and Mühlbacher was relieved: "These jumps have been well hidden for a long time. It's good for the soul. I'm now going to Hinzenbach on our home hill with a good feeling."
Prevc further extended her lead in the World Cup and is favored for the World Championships. With seven competitions to go, she has a 320-point lead over the German Katharina Schmid, who has recently lost ground. Seifriedsberger is 617 points back in fifth place, Eder is 668 points behind, just ahead of Pinkelnig in seventh. The Norwegians were not at the start on Sunday after their compatriot Thea Minyan Björseth, who jumped the hill record in the first round, crashed the day before and is still suspected of having a serious knee injury.
