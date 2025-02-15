Wants to donate proceeds
In protest against Musk: Sheryl Crow sells Tesla
Because she dislikes the efforts of tech billionaire Elon Musk (53) to cut state funding for public broadcasting, US rock singer Sheryl Crow (63) has reportedly sold her Tesla.
The 63-year-old posted a video on her Instagram account showing a Tesla being taken away in a van. Crow ("All I wanna do") waves after the vehicle with a smile. The scene is accompanied by the song "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli.
The multiple Grammy winner writes: "My parents always said... "you are who you hang out with". There comes a time when you have to decide who you want to associate with. Goodbye, Tesla."
Money from the sale goes to public radio
According to the post, Crow donated the money from the sale to the public and non-commercial radio station NPR (National Public Radio), as it is "threatened" by Musk, as she writes, "in the hope that the truth will continue to find its way to those who are ready to know the truth."
The background to the action is that Musk had spoken out on X, among other things, in favor of cutting government financial support for NPR. US President Donald Trump has tasked Musk and his team, known as Doge (Department of Government Efficiency), with scrutinizing and cutting government spending. NPR is primarily funded by sponsorship and donations, but also receives government grants.
In addition, the new head of the Federal Communications Commission (FFC) appointed by Trump, Brendan Carr, has ordered an investigation into NPR, among others, to cut federal funding for all public broadcasting. The FFC is an independent US agency created by Congress that grants licenses to radio and television stations in the US.
Trump described the media as "enemies of the people"
During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to take action against political opponents if he won the election, to appoint special investigators against them, charge them and even put them in prison - including journalists. He describes the media as "enemies of the people" and wants to revoke the licenses of unwelcome broadcasters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.